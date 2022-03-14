EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
EVOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. 152,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,919. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
About EVO Payments (Get Rating)
EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.
