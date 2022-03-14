EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Upgraded to Buy by National Bankshares

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.
LCFS stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.26. 2,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,151. EverGen Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$10.93 and a 52-week high of C$15.48.
About EverGen Infrastructure (Get Rating)
