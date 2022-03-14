EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Upgraded to Buy by National Bankshares

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

LCFS stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.26. 2,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,151. EverGen Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$10.93 and a 52-week high of C$15.48.

About EverGen Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. The company intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. It intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, First Nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

