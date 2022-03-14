Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Announces $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $38.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE RE opened at $271.41 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $307.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.57 and a 200-day moving average of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.