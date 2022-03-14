Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Announces $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $38.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
NYSE RE opened at $271.41 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $307.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.57 and a 200-day moving average of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.
In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
