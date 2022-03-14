Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) versus OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Financial Survey

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evans Bancorp and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 24.93% 13.83% 1.12% OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evans Bancorp and OptimumBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.18 $24.04 million $4.37 8.81 OptimumBank $7.00 million 2.97 -$780,000.00 $0.58 7.59

Evans Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evans Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evans Bancorp beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

