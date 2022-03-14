ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $18.43 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $193.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.