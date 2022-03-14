Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.75 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

