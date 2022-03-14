Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $17.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $55,995,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,235,000 after buying an additional 173,556 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Thor Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.