EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.48.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

