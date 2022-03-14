Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to report sales of $642.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the highest is $645.40 million. Entegris posted sales of $512.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $120.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

