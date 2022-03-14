Endurance Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 14th

Endurance Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Endurance Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

EDNCU opened at $9.97 on Monday. Endurance Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDNCU. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

