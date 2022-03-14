Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.
A number of research firms have commented on ENDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.
Shares of ENDP opened at $2.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
