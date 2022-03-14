Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.26.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,665. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.28 and a 52-week high of C$9.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.