Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($35.38) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.24) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.10) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($23.98) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,139.20 ($28.03).

Shares of EDV stock opened at GBX 1,930 ($25.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,762.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,755.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 1,505 ($19.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,160 ($28.30).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

