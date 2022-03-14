Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. 175,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

