Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

