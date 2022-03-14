Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $119.08

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.08 and last traded at $119.09, with a volume of 40881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

