Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Barclays

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $158.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

