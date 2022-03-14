eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

