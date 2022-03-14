Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the February 13th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ETB opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 67,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 49.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,667 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

