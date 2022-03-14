Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Up 65.2% in February

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. 35,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,288. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
