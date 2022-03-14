Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Up 65.2% in February

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. 35,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,288. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

