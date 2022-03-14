Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 125.5% in February

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the February 13th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 679,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $13.76 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.