Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims Sells 5,000 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

