Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

