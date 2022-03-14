DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,323. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

