DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,323. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.