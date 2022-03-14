Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $142.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Duolingo alerts:

NYSE:DUOL opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.07. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 747,581 shares of company stock valued at $67,490,442 and have sold 15,236 shares valued at $1,585,264.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $17,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $5,450,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.