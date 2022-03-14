Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 107.9% in February

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the February 13th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE DPG opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.