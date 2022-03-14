Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

DCT traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 271,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.63, a P/E/G ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

