Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.07

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.07 and last traded at C$29.07, with a volume of 21264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on D.UN. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.41.

The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.02.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 320,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,730,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,237,654.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

