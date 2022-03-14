dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Price Target Cut to CHF 677

dormakaba (OTCMKTS: DRRKFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $$675.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $675.00 and its 200 day moving average is $675.00. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

