Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

