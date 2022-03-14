DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.61.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.35. DocuSign has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

