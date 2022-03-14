DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.61.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.35. DocuSign has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
