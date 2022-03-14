DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOCU. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.61.

DocuSign stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $253,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

