Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at TD Securities

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$100.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.75.

DCBO opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.33. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$47.61 and a 52 week high of C$117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

