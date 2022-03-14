DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.14

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 145040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.
DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.
