Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.51

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 1759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)
