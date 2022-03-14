Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.53

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

DDL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $4,317,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

