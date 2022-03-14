Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 1,950 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
DIN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
