Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 1,950 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

