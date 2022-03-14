Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,885 Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The LGL Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

LGL opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The LGL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

