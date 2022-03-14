Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FedNat were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FedNat during the second quarter valued at $640,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedNat alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. FedNat Holding has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.