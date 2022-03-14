Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.47 Million Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 163.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

NYSE PDS opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $894.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.