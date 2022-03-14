Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 327,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 562,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

