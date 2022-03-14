Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,700 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,381,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,042 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

GFL opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

