Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,094 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 808,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 412,726 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,974,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.