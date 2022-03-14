DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Short Interest Update

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DILA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177. DILA Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

