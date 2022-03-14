Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.59. 2,040,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,460. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

