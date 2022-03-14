Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,057.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $129.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

