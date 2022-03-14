Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Diageo by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Diageo by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $175.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $163.41 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

