DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Up 6.2%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $415.82 and last traded at $414.27. Approximately 15,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 914,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

Get DexCom alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.27, a P/E/G ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total transaction of $253,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,401,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $410,670,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.