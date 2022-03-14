Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Lowered to €60.00 at UBS Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.57.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.