Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price to $46.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NYSE UNFI opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

