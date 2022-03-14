Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price to $46.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.
NYSE UNFI opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90.
In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
